The Grinch coming to steal Christmas in the Triad

Broadway's #1 Holiday hit is coming to the Tanger Center in November.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for eight performances from November 21-26 in Greensboro.

Hailed by The New York Times as "100 times better than any bedtime story," this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike.

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage.

Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," The Grinch discovers there is more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Tickets start at $29 and go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. via TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason’s music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.