Drama at the Oscars: Why it's important to remember the victim

In some cases, victims appear to get less empathy than perpetrators. Body language expert Blanca Cobb explains why.

Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the 94th academy awards on Sunday.

Smith said hitting rock was inexcusable.

It happened after rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-smith who has alopecia.

The auto-immune disorder causes severe hair loss in women.

We've heard from Will Smith, but Chris Rock has not said anything about this yet.

What’s missing from the media attention of Will Smith’s aggressive behavior is any follow-up on Chris Rock. How is he doing? Is he okay? Where are the stories about the way Chris Rock handled the physical confrontation? Why did Chris decide not to press charges? Chris took the blow like a champ, and then he continued to host the remainder of the Oscars. Talk about Grace under Fire and professionalism.

Victims tend to get less empathy than perpetrators because, in some cases, there’s a perception that the victim deserved it. In the Will Smith – Chris Rock confrontation, part of the controversy is that if Chris didn’t make a joke about Jada’s hair loss, then Will would never have hit him. So, Chris provoked Will. What’s missing is that Will could have handled the situation differently. Hitting Chris wasn’t the only option.

To change the victim-blaming mindset, we have to change how we deal with the perpetrators. Stating facts of what happened are important. Equally important is to start conversations about different ways situations can be handled, and problems can be solved. Repeated conversations of problem-solving across multiple cases start to change the mindset because you’re talking about more than the act. Additionally, start conversations about the victim, like in this case, Chris Rock, which is what I’m doing. How is Chris Rock? What’s his perspective on what happened? How can we support him? Let’s talk about the way he handled the hit.