Playing BINGO in the driver's seat

In Burlington, playing BINGO from your car is the new thing

BURLINGTON, N.C. — So there you are on a Thursday night looking for something to do. Oh, wait. That's right it's a pandemic. Where can I go to do ANYTHING!? Well, Emily Crowley with The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department has the answer.

"We are all sharing ideas these days and this one we got from Greensboro's Parks and Rec Department. Basically, people can social distance in their cars while they listen to the BINGO numbers being called out over their FM radios," said Crowley.

"They can actually win prizes that were donated by some popular businesses and restaurants around Burlington. Plus, it's all from the safety of your own car," Crowley continued.

This is the first time they have tried this but they feel like it will be successful since registration has been pretty active so far.

You do have to register for the event so they can keep the numbers within the current state guidelines.