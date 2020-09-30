A new drive-in concert series is coming

The series is in its infancy but promises to give people a way to stay safe but get back to live music locally.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It may be a sign of the times. Drive-in businesses of all kinds are popping up everywhere, even at the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds in Winston-Salem.

Event coordinator Chris King of The Drive says it's all about collaboration.

"The city and fairgrounds’ continued partnership with The Drive and their willingness to offer new, safety-focused drive-in concert events will lead to exciting avenues of entertainment for the Triad community and the entire state of North Carolina. Thanks to the leadership of Mayor Joines and flexibility of the fairgrounds staff, the city of Winston-Salem will continue to be the City of Arts and Innovation by offering uniquely innovative arts on the fairgrounds midway," said King.

The drive-in series is designed to keep everyone safe but allows us to get back to outdoor concerts.

"The Drive features extra-large parking spots spaced 8-feet apart, a touch-free ticketing and entry process, concessions (including beer and wine) that can be ordered by mobile app and delivered to vehicles," said King.