An Eden mom says she may soon be "The Greatest Baker"

Sarah McGregor is leading the pack

EDEN, N.C. — Sarah McGregor had an idea back when she was just 8 years old.

"I always wanted to open my own bakery but life, kids and a whole different career got in the way," said McGregor, "But then a few years ago I became a stay-at-home-mom and everything changed."

She came across an online competition sponsored by a food company in search of the "Greatest Baker" and she jumped at the opportunity.

"I never thought I would get past the first few rounds but now i'm in round three and only a few weeks away from the championship and I am leading the competition. I just can't believe it."

And all of this comes as she is just days away from opening her "Busy Mom Cake Shop" out of her house.

"If I win this competition I would get $10,000 to put toward my dream of owning the bakery and get a big spread in a national food publication. I am truly living out my dream," said McGregor.