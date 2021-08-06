She's a powerlifter, Guinness World Records title-holder and 99 years young

Edith Murway-Traina is set to turn 100 years old on Aug. 8, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla — People always say that it's never too late to chase your dream or pursue a passion, and 99-year-old Edith Murway-Traina of Tampa is living proof.

The powerlifter was 91 years old when she first decided to give weightlifting a shot in her local gym after being invited by a friend, Reuters reports. That one simple decision led her to entering powerlifting competitions and becoming the winner of multiple trophies.

"While I was watching those ladies doing their thing (lifting weights), I thought I might just as well, since I was there so it shouldn't be a total loss, I might just as well pick up a few bars," Murway-Traina told Reuters. "So I did, and they got to be fun."

The great-great-grandmother has always lived an active life as she was once a dancer and dance teacher.

To add to her collection of triumphs, Murway-Traina has been published in the new Guinness World Records 2022 edition. She is recognized as the oldest competitive powerlifter.

NEW: We've officially recognized Edith Murway-Traina as the oldest competitive powerlifter.



She last competed back in 2019 but is looking forward to competition later this year once she turns 100! 💪 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 5, 2021

According to Reuters, the powerlifting champ has been actively working on her techniques with the help of her trainer and is prepping for her next competitive "meet" in November.

This will be her first competition since her last time competing at the age of 98 when her groove was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.