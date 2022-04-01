Paul McCartney comes to Truist Field this Saturday: See what traffic will look like

Lots of traffic is expected around Truist Field on Saturday for the Paul McCartney concert.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about a free food event that happened in Greensboro

Paul McCartney is coming to Truist Field on Saturday. Traffic and road closures in Winston-Salem are expected.

Officers will be near the parking lot and there will be signs along Interstate 40, U.S. Highway 52 and U.S. Highway 421 into Winston-Salem directing traffic into the field.

Heavy traffic is expected in the areas around Truist Field from 3 p.m. until about 1 a.m.

Arriving early is encouraged to avoid delays. Parking lots will open at 3 p.m.

Detailed parking and shuttle information is available here.

The gates to the stadium will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Detailed Paul McCartney event information is available here and tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.