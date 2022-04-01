x
Paul McCartney comes to Truist Field this Saturday: See what traffic will look like

Lots of traffic is expected around Truist Field on Saturday for the Paul McCartney concert.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about a free food event that happened in Greensboro

Paul McCartney is coming to Truist Field on Saturday. Traffic and road closures in Winston-Salem are expected.  

Officers will be near the parking lot and there will be signs along Interstate 40, U.S. Highway 52 and U.S. Highway 421 into Winston-Salem directing traffic into the field. 

Heavy traffic is expected in the areas around Truist Field from 3 p.m. until about 1 a.m.

Arriving early is encouraged to avoid delays. Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. 

Detailed parking and shuttle information is available here.

The gates to the stadium will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Detailed Paul McCartney event information is available here and tickets are still available at Ticketmaster. 

