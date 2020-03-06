Money lessons from a 7-year-old

Eric Chilton's youngest daughter tells us about her master plan.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Sometimes we can learn a lot from kids and in this case we are getting a lesson in money management...from a rising 2nd grader.

Drew Chilton has a plan. The multi-talented entrepreneur and manager of used toy, clothes and jewelry sales is working toward a goal. A Polaroid camera. (I didn't know they were still a thing?)

The goal is $100 and shes 80% into her quest. She says "When I get to $100 Dad will pay the rest."