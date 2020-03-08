x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

entertainment

When kids try their hand at hurricane names

Eric Chilton's two youngest try to pronounce Isaias

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have received many messages and emails asking how to pronounce the most recent storm to hit our coast. Isaias has caused many a broadcaster to grow grey hair in the past few days.  Even seasoned veterans have had to practice it a few times before stepping in front of the camera. But Eric Chilton wanted to have a little fun and see what his kids, ages 10 and 7, would do when confronted with the task of hurricane pronunciation.

Here's how Tyler and Drew Chilton tackled the task.

Related Articles