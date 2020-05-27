Goodbye quarantine hair. A tale of growth and loss.

Eric Chilton takes us through his humorous quarantine hair journey.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10 weeks folks! Yes, that's how long it had been since I had a haircut! This was, quite possibly, the longest I've ever gone with out a trim in my adult life. Now don't get me wrong It was fun to play with. Just ask my kids who would shriek with delight every time I would run into the room with my hair parted in the middle and framing the sides of my face. But the day had come. I finally got an appointment with my stylist Patrick.

In recent weeks I had plastered my hair down with mounds of forming cream. Trying desperately to get my hair to calm down into the conservative side part I always knew and loved. Instead it would usually end up as a tight looking "hair helmet", a Lego character's solid, plastic molded hair style that looks like you could take the whole thing off and put it on your dresser each night at bedtime.

My family actually didn't want me to get my haircut. I was the brunt of way too many jokes...but the time had come to "part" ways....get it.