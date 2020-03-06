Trivia Battle: Kirksey vs Morgan

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Looking for the ultimate trivia game show battle? OK maybe this isn't that but it is a darn good 3rd or fourth place duel! LOL I decided to test my fellow meteorologists on their trivia skills. However, I picked a topic that was very difficult. Thanks to our friends at Our State Magazine and their monthly quiz we decided to see how much they know about our state's coastal creatures. I told you it was difficult! Here's what happens when Team Storm meets Team Comet!