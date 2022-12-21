Eric Chilton's "Useless Trivia" animal edition

This time we uncover some strange truths about the animal world.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for useless trivia and today we're talking animal trivia. Let's see how much I can cram into a minute and 30 seconds. Let's start with snails. Did you know a snail can sleep up to 3 years if its environment isn't moist enough!

How about this one. Horses and cows can keep standing up but they can only dream while lying down! Now, how do we know that's true?

And then there's this. Sperm whales Have a different accent than whales in other parts of the world.

And last but not least... Did you know that koala bears fingerprints are almost indistinguishable from humans? So much so that they can taint crime scenes! So, if you are a robber in Australia you need to get yourself a good koala.