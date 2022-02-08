Erykah Badu and friends coming to the Greensboro Coliseum in May

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pack light because you don't want to miss your bus when she comes into town.

Multiple Grammy award winner, singer, and songwriter Erykah Badu will be live in concert at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, May 27. The event will also feature special guests Ja Rule, Goodie Mob, and poetry by Moses West. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Badu has earned her title as the Queen of neo-soul. A mixture of modern soul and R&B with influences from hip-hop, jazz, pop, African music, and more, according to the Black Past website.