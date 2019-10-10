GREENSBORO, N.C. —

What: Bull Riding

When: Oct. 12-13

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Time: Refer to website

PBR Unleash the Beast | Greensboro Coliseum Complex For the second time in as many years, PBR's (Professional Bull Riders) elite tour, featuring the Top 35 bull riders in the world and rankest bucking bulls in the nation, will invade Greensboro, North Carolina. The Greensboro Invitational, the 25 th stop on the premier PBR Unleash The Beast, will buck into the Greensboro Coliseum for two days of edge-of-your-seat action on October 12-13.

What: Fair

When: Oct. 4-13

Where: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Time: Refer to website

General Info Parking is available at the LJVM Coliseum lot and BB&T Field parking lots owned and operated by Wake Forest University. $10 All Fair Days but October 12th. Address: 2825 University Parkway $20 on October 12th (due to Wake Forest vs Louisville Football, reserve your VIP spot today, see below) $10 parking is available at WS First which include Shuttle Transportation (Address: 1142 Long Road).

What: Jazz Music

When: Oct. 12

Where: O.Henry Hotel

Time: 7 p.m.

What: College football

When: Oct. 12

Where: BB&T Field

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Football The official Football page for the Wake Forest University Deacons

What: Haunted house

When: Oct. 11 - Nov. 2

Where: Kersey Valley Attractions

Time: Refer to website

Spookywoods - Scariest Haunted House in North Carolina Do more at Kersey Valley and spend the entire weekend with us by day experiencing the Maize Adventure, Zipline Tours, High Ropes Course, Outdoor Laser Tag, Escape Games and indoor and outdoor axe throwing. Visit www.KerseyValley.com for all the fun stuff.

