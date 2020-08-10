Anakeesta opens new Black Bear Village, completes final phase of expansion

Black Bear Village features include a fire pit with panoramic bar seating, a Tap House with local craft beer and a Cliff Top restaurant that overlooks the Smokies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It's opening day for Anakeesta's new Black Bear Village!

This completes the final phase of Anakeesta's 6.5 million expansion.

Black Bear Village, the largest part of its 3-phase expansion, features a new stage, gathering area, mountain-themed splash pad, fire pit with panoramic bar seating, a Tap House with local craft beer, a Café, shops and more.

There is also a new Cliff Top restaurant that overlooks views of Mt. LeConte in the Smokies, which serves American cuisine.