Bark in the Park is back with the Greensboro Grasshoppers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Calling all puppy parents!

You can bring your pooch to the pitch to watch the Greensboro Grasshoppers this summer. The event kicks off on Wednesday, April 19. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

Human tickets on the lawn are $9 ($10 on game day) and pooch passes are $3. All pooch pass proceeds are to be donated to the Babe and Yogi Scholarship, according to the Grasshoppers.

This week's Bark in the Park is presented by All Pets Considered & Fromm Family Foods, according to the Grasshoppers.

There are a few ground rules that the Grasshoppers want you to follow if you plan to bring your pup to the ball game.

All participants must enter through the Edgeworth gate and will have tickets for the Sunbrella Hill grass berm in left field. Blankets are strongly recommended, as lawn chairs are not permitted into First National Bank Field.

Please keep the comfort and safety of your dog in mind when planning out this fun trip to the ballpark. Water is provided and served community bowl style. If your dog requires a separate drinking container, please bring one.

While clean-up bags and complimentary pet-sitting areas near Sunbrella Hill will be provided, participants are expected to practice responsible pet ownership.

Dogs must remain on a leash at all times. Dogs are only allowed in the areas specifically designated for Bark at the Park. Food options and restrooms will be available within this area.

Can't make today's game? Don't fret, they have more dates coming up in the summer.

FUTURE BARK IN THE PARK DATES:

Wednesday, June 7 - Presented by All Pets Considered & The Honest Kitchen

Wednesday, July 5 - Presented by All Pets Considered & Midwestern Pet

Wednesday, August 16 - Presented by All Pets Considered & Stella & Chewy’s

Wednesday, August 30 - Presented by All Pets Considered & Pets Global

