Free prom pop-up shop in Greensboro

The pop-up shop will have dresses, dress pants and shirts, and accessories like shoes, purses, jewelry, and ties.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Prom season is upon us and, let's face it, prom is expensive. But, it doesn't have to be!

The Parks and Recreation Department's Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) will open Camille's Closet and Theo's Threads pop-up shops where teens can get their perfect prom attire, completely free of charge.

The pop-up shop will open on March 29-30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on March 31 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The pop-up will be located on the first level of Four Seasons Town Centre, next to Express.

No registration is required to shop.

If you want to help make a teen's prom dreams come true, GYC is accepting donations. Camille's Closet/Theo's Threads also has an Amazon wish list where you can buy heels, ties, and purses for the organization. On their website, you can also find the locations to donate your old prom attire if it fits within the guidelines.

