Carolina Classic Fair is offering discounts and promo days

Here are some ways to enjoy the fair on the cheap.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's that time of year again!

The Carolina Classic Fair will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8.

If you're looking for a fair day that won't break the bank, this article is for you.

The Carolina Classic Fair announced they are offering advance discounts for entry tickets and rides as well as promotional days during the fair.

Advance Ticket Deals

The fair is introducing an advance sale of all-inclusive entry and unlimited rides wristbands with a 37% discount, fair representatives said. All-inclusive weekday wristbands are $30 and weekend all-inclusive wristbands are $40.

If you're looking just for advance entry tickets, those will be $8 for adults ages 12 to 64 and $3 for children ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and under and senior adults 65 and over will be admitted for free, fair representatives said. Early bird admission is before 4 p.m.

Advance weekday entry prices for adults are $5. Advance parking is $10.

Advance tickets can be bought from Ticketmaster or at the Fairgrounds Box Office in Winston-Salem. Advance sales end on Friday, Sept. 29.

Day of Prices

Looking to get tickets for the day of? Adults will be charged $10, and children are charged $5. Tickets bought at the gate are subject to a $2 surcharge, fair representatives said.

Unlimited ride wristbands purchased the day of are $35 during the week and $40 on the weekends.

Promotional Days

These will be the days to get the most bang for your buck!