Carolina Classic Fair is offering discounts and promo days

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's that time of year again!
The Carolina Classic Fair will take place in Winston-Salem from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8.
If you're looking for a fair day that won't break the bank, this article is for you.
The Carolina Classic Fair announced they are offering advance discounts for entry tickets and rides as well as promotional days during the fair.
Advance Ticket Deals
The fair is introducing an advance sale of all-inclusive entry and unlimited rides wristbands with a 37% discount, fair representatives said. All-inclusive weekday wristbands are $30 and weekend all-inclusive wristbands are $40.
If you're looking just for advance entry tickets, those will be $8 for adults ages 12 to 64 and $3 for children ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and under and senior adults 65 and over will be admitted for free, fair representatives said. Early bird admission is before 4 p.m.
Advance weekday entry prices for adults are $5. Advance parking is $10.
Advance tickets can be bought from Ticketmaster or at the Fairgrounds Box Office in Winston-Salem. Advance sales end on Friday, Sept. 29.
Day of Prices
Looking to get tickets for the day of? Adults will be charged $10, and children are charged $5. Tickets bought at the gate are subject to a $2 surcharge, fair representatives said.
Unlimited ride wristbands purchased the day of are $35 during the week and $40 on the weekends.
Promotional Days
These will be the days to get the most bang for your buck!
- Friday, September 29 –107.$5 Opening Day (107.5WKZL)
- Ticket Special: $5 Admission
- Ride Feature: *Centennial of Smiles* Celebrate Strates Shows 100th anniversary with 100 minutes of free rides starting at 3 p.m.
- Monday, October 2 – School Day presented by Deer Park Spring Water, powered by iHeartMedia
- Ticket Special: Bring three school supplies and receive free admission (all supplies will be contributed to Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools)
- Special Feature: School performances, free carousel rides, free popcorn in the Agriculture Building until 2 p.m. and more!
- Ride Feature: $20 for 10 rides
- Tuesday, October 3 – Senior Day/ $2 Tuesday (iHeartMedia)
- Ticket Feature: $2 admission
- Ride Feature: ALL rides $2
- Food Features: $2 food specials
- Wednesday, October 4 – Special Ed Day/Can Food Day with Crisis Control Ministry, Pinnacle, Honda of Winston-Salem
- Ticket Feature: Free admission with five nonperishable food items to benefit Crisis Control Ministry
- Free admission for persons with disabilities and their aides.
- Thursday, October 5 – Military Day/College Day/Night/Thirsty Thursday (WXII, 1075KZL & Rock 92)
- Ticket Special: Free Admission for military (with ID) and their immediate family
- $5 Admission for college students (with ID)
- Ride Feature: $20 for 10 rides
- Friday, October 6 – Family Fun Day (Audacy)
- Ticket Special: Kids 11 and under free until 6 p.m.
- Ride Feature: Kiddie rides $20 wristbands, noon to 7 p.m. (children 7 and under)