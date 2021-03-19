Stroll through masterpiece paintings when Van Gogh: Immersive Experience arrives in Charlotte this summer

A one-of-a-kind virtual reality interactive guides you on a peaceful walk alongside Van Gogh to discover the inspiration behind eight of his iconic works.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is one of the chosen few cities in the U.S. that will host Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience this summer.

Tickets recently went on sale, and the exhibit opens on June 18 at the historic Ford building at Camp North End.

The Ford building was recently designated as a historic landmark.

In Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, the 20,000 square-foot light-and-sound experience features two-story, 360-degree projections of some of Van Gogh’s most famous works. The show made waves in Paris when it first opened there and amazed people in Toronto.

"Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brush strokes, detail and color -- truly illuminating the mind of the genius," the organizers write about the event. "You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings."

Some of the masterpieces you'll be immersed in are The Potato Eaters, Starry Night, Sunflowers and The Bedroom.

The exhibit also includes separate galleries that chronicle the artist’s life, technique and influence.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is “all-digital, hands-free and perfect for our socially distant world,” according to the website.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.

The experience is suitable for all ages, and you should plan for it taking at least an hour to see the whole exhibit.