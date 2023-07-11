CHICAGO coming to Tanger Center in Greensboro!

Chicago tickets start at $29 and go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. on Tanger Center's website and Ticketmaster.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Come on, babe! Head to CHICAGO!

Yes, that's right CHICAGO is making its way to a city near you!

CHICAGO is celebrating 25 razzle dazzle years, playing at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts September 19-24, which will go on sale Friday.

Tickets start at $29 and go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. via TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.

CHICAGO, the opening show of the First Bank Broadway, 2023-24 “Simply the Best Season,” is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Produced by Apex Touring, CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers.

Chicagos a production not to be missed. And all the reviewers agree.

Time Magazine calls it “A Triumph,” Newsweek raves “Smashing” and Entertainment Weekly sums it up by calling Chicago“Broadway’s Most Electrifying Show.”

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.