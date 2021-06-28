CLT Happenings: Where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July in Charlotte

The Fourth of July is one of the most exciting times of the year in the Queen City. Find out what's happening near you this holiday weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fourth of July festivities are underway in the Charlotte area, and what better way to spend this holiday than watching a spectacular fireworks show? Check some of the best places to watch fireworks and make the most of this Fourth of July in the Queen City.

Celebrate America Fireworks Show @ Carowinds

End a day of epic thrills with a bang at Carowinds’ Celebrate America Fireworks Shows on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, kicking off at 8:45 p.m. Ticket purchase is required for admission into the park. Admission information for the park is available here.

Red, White and BOOM @ Old Town Rock Hill

Fourth of July fun lives at the Red, White and BOOM festival happening Saturday at Old Town Rock Hill. Bring the family out for food trucks, inflatables, great brews, live music from Groove Machine & Kids in America, and an epic firework show to close out the day starting at 9:30 p.m.

“It's been two years since we've been able to do this event,” Red, White and BOOM Director Martin Lane told WCNC Charlotte. “Our hope is that it’s really going to benefit not only the residents and the visitors, but the downtown businesses, bringing those people back onto Main Street for the evening.” This free event will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3. Find more information here.

Fourth of July Celebration @ U.S. National Whitewater Center

Come out for two days of outdoor fun at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Fourth of July Celebration. Festivities include live music from artists like Jude Moses and Moon Taxi, multiple yoga practices, and awesome firework shows starting at 9:30 p.m. Things kick off at the Whitewater Center Saturday starting at 9 a.m. More information on activities can be found here.

Harrisburg July 4th Celebration @ Harrisburg Park

The Fourth of July parade returns to Harrisburg Park for the July 4th Celebration. Events at the two-day celebration include the parade on Saturday, the mayor’s Invitation Cornhole Tournament, live music including Grand Funk Railroad and a Boni Jovi tribute by Shot Thru the Heart, and of course, fantastic firework shows to end the day. This free event kicks off on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Find the full event schedule here.

WBT Skyshow @ Truist Field

The Fourth of July WBT Sky Show returns this Sunday at Truist Field in Uptown. Come out to a day of Knights Baseball as they take on the Norfolk Tide, and stay for the famed Skyshow fireworks under the Uptown Charlotte cityscape. Admission to the game is $11, and first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Lake Wylie 4th of July Celebration @ Buster Boyd Bridge

Celebrate the Fourth of July all weekend long with the epic three-day celebration in Tega Cay. Enjoy the land parade, fish fry, performances by Model and the Carolina Ski Team, golf cart contest, and finale fireworks, all happening at the Buster Boyd Bridge boat landing at Lake Wylie.

The celebration is free, but donations are encouraged they can be sent to the Camp Thunderbird Fireworks Fund. Events begin Friday starting at 6 p.m. and conclude Sunday after the firework show at 9:30 p.m. Find a full schedule of events here.

Gastonia Fourth of July Celebration @ Rotary Centennial Pavilion

Come out to Rotary Centennial Pavilion in downtown Gastonia for the Fourth of July Celebration featuring vendors, food trucks, live music by Thirsty Horses and Diamond River Band, a beer garden, and a fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m. “It is wonderful to see people coming out to enjoy our city again after such a challenging year,” Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid, III said. It all goes down at this free event Sunday starting at 4 p.m.

Mooresville Field of Flags Ceremony @ Lowe’s YMCA

Come out to see over 600 American-made U.S. flags on display at the Lowe’s YMCA Mooresville from July 1-5. The Field of Flags Ceremony takes place on July 3 at 5 p.m. and will feature bagpipe renditions and a performance by country singer Rockie Lynne at 6 p.m. The evening will conclude with an impressive fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. All events are free.

Star-Spangled Saturday @ Optimist Hall

Grab and bite to eat at one of Optimist Hall’s many delicious vendors and rock out to live music at Star Spangled Saturday on July 3. The event will conclude with an amazing fireworks show. Events are free. The concert will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at 9:20 p.m. Find more information here.

Independence Day Fireworks @ Lake Norman