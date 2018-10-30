Halloween is just a few hours away and folks are putting finishing touches to their costumes and stocking up on candy for treat-or-treaters. Whether you are an adult or a child, a big concern during this time is safety.

TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT: If your child has allergies check out this Teal Pumpkin map.

Here are some ways for parents to keep the kids safe while getting ready for Trick or Treat and some tips for adults as well.

*Use flame-resistant costumes and consider weather conditions when deciding on costumes, especially for children

* Make sure trick-or-treaters can see and be seen. If it is too late to get reflective costumes, get reflective armbands or tapes, mechanical reflectors or flashlights. Also have everyone wear light-colored clothing and costumes.

* Opt for face makeup instead of masks which can make it hard to see.

*Avoid costumes which may be deemed crude and offensive or not age appropriate. When in doubt leave it out.

* Plan the trick-or-treat route in advance – make sure adults know where their children are going.

*A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door in neighborhoods.

* Be Cautious about addresses where Sex offenders reside. Authorities say as parents it is your responsibility to check the sex-offenders registry so you know what doors your children should avoid knocking on.

*Be cautious around animals, especially dogs and do not be cruel to animals. It is a crime.

* If you are an older kid or young teen, and going out with friends, make sure that your parents know where you are going and who you are going with.

* Vandalism is never cool! Throwing eggs at cars and houses can get you arrested.

*Walk, don't run and use the sidewalks, not in the street. If there is no sidewalk, stay to the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.

*Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door and never go inside.

*Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner.

* Be orderly - Don't cut across yards or use alleys, or cross between parked cars.

* Use extra caution if driving. The youngsters are excited and may forget to look both ways before crossing.

* A grown-up MUST check the goodies before kids dig in and eat.

* Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages, and choking hazards. Avoid anything that may look homemade as you cannot guarantee its content

* Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

If you plan to welcome trick-or-treaters, follow these safety steps:

*Add your home to the Next Door Treat Map

* Light the area well so young visitors can see.

* Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

*if you don't want to be disturbed, put a sign or leave your supply of candy at the door with instructions.

For Adult Revelers:

* Party Smart - Don't Drink And Drive. Call a ride share service or designate some who will not be drinking to be responsible for the driving.

* Do not accept open drinks from or follow strangers. It is risky and can be very dangerous.

*It is worth repeating - Avoid costumes which may be deemed offensive. Use common sense. When in doubt leave it out.

