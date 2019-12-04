Hippity, hoppity, Easter’s on its way.

Here's a list of Easter egg hunts and other themed events set around the holiday.

WHEN: Thursday, April 18, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: On the campus at 630 S. Main Street, Dobson

MORE INFO: The egg hunt and organized games for children will take place outside near the Betty Kay Vaughn Clock Tower. The event is free to all. Activities led by the SCC students will include games and prizes. In addition to the games and egg hunt with 6,000 stuffed eggs; there will also be a DJ, free sno-cones, and food available for purchase. The egg hunt will be divided into four age groups. All of the eggs will contain a prize, but there will be four lucky golden eggs that contain a special prize. Peter Cottontail will also be available for hugs and photos.

WHEN: Saturday, April 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: O'Henry Oaks Park at 1400 Guest Street, Greensboro

MORE INFO: Special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Bring a basket to collect eggs and enjoy a fun event for the entire family.

Easter Egg Hunt at McLaurin Farm

McLaurin Farms will host its fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt.

When: Saturday, April 20, from 11am until 2pm.

Adults get in free, but they must purchase a wristband for their child which includes admission to all activities.

In addition to the Easter Egg hunt, kids ages 1 through 10 can go on a hayride, take a ride in a cattle car, get a glitter tattoo or get their face painted, enjoy cotton candy, and have their photograph taken with the Easter Bunny! It will be a great day of family fun.

WHEN: Saturday, April 20 from 2-4 p.m.

WHERE: Sprout Educational Farm, 4947 S, NC-87, Graham, NC 27253

MORE INFO: Inside the eggs, children will find tickets they can use to participate in carnival-style activities after the hunt. Carnival activities will include games, crafts, face painting, and opportunities to feed the sweet donkeys and sheep. Don't forget to bring your own Easter basket! The event is free, but registration is required due to limited parking.

WHEN: Sunday, April 21 beginning at 6:00 a.m.

WHERE: Worshipers will gather in front of Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church Street (at the corner of Academy Street and S. Church Street) in Winston-Salem to begin the service. The service will then conclude in God's Acre.

MORE INFO: This service has been held since 1772 under the auspices of the Salem Congregation Churches, and focuses on the great underlying fact of the Christian Faith, the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

'Beeping Easter Egg Hunt for Blind and Visually Impaired'

Winston-Salem Police Department's Hazardous Devices Unit is hosting it's annual egg hunt for the visually impaired.

When: Saturday, May 11 from 10am - Noon at Reynolda Village on Reynolda Rd.

There's one in Raleigh on May 4 at the Governor's Morehead School for the Blind.