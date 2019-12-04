WHEN: Sunday, April 14 from 1-3 p.m.

WHERE: Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield, NC

MORE INFO: Free online registration is appreciated for each child participating. There will be face painting, pony rides, a tractor ride to see the cows, the Easter Bunny, adult beverages, a fire truck, and food trucks. Some activities will have a small fee.

RAIN DATE: Tuesday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m.

WHEN: Thursday, April 18, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: On the campus at 630 S. Main Street, Dobson

MORE INFO: The egg hunt and organized games for children will take place outside near the Betty Kay Vaughn Clock Tower. The event is free to all. Activities led by the SCC students will include games and prizes. In addition to the games and egg hunt with 6,000 stuffed eggs; there will also be a DJ, free sno-cones, and food available for purchase. The egg hunt will be divided into four age groups. All of the eggs will contain a prize, but there will be four lucky golden eggs that contain a special prize. Peter Cottontail will also be available for hugs and photos.

WHEN: Saturday, April 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: O'Henry Oaks Park at 1400 Guest Street, Greensboro

MORE INFO: Special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Bring a basket to collect eggs and enjoy a fun event for the entire family.

WHEN: Saturday, April 20 from 2-4 p.m.

WHERE: Sprout Educational Farm, 4947 S, NC-87, Graham, NC 27253

MORE INFO: Inside the eggs, children will find tickets they can use to participate in carnival-style activities after the hunt. Carnival activities will include games, crafts, face painting, and opportunities to feed the sweet donkeys and sheep. Don't forget to bring your own Easter basket! The event is free, but registration is required due to limited parking.

WHEN: Sunday, April 21 beginning at 6:00 a.m.

WHERE: Worshipers will gather in front of Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church Street (at the corner of Academy Street and S. Church Street) in Winston-Salem to begin the service. The service will then conclude in God's Acre.

MORE INFO: This service has been held since 1772 under the auspices of the Salem Congregation Churches, and focuses on the great underlying fact of the Christian Faith, the resurrection of Jesus Christ.