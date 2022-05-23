Grandfather Mountain website crashes as people try to get firefly viewing tickets

Grandfather Mountain tweeted Monday that they're sorry for the frustration and said that the ticket sale will happen at a later day this week.

GRANDFATHER, N.C. — The hype for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park's annual firefly viewing was so high that their website crashed Monday morning.

Now eager visitors will have to wait for those tickets to go on sale.

We appreciate the interest in our firefly events and apologize for the frustration.

We will sell tickets at a later date this week. As soon as we have that day and time we will share it here.

For updates you can also sign up to our firefly waitlist at https://t.co/edD5Z5dJ1i. — Grandfather Mountain (@GrandfatherMtn) May 23, 2022

Tickets for the viewing events, known as “Grandfather Glows: Bioluminescent Evenings on Grandfather Mountain,” were supposed to go on sale May 23, with the viewing nights taking place June 26, 29 and July 1.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, and only 200 tickets will be available for each nighttime viewing event.

“I can count on one hand the times I’ve been left speechless by an event or occurrence in nature, and seeing the synchronous fireflies for the first time on Grandfather Mountain was one of them,” John Caveny, Director of Education and Natural Resources at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said.

Tickets for Grandfather Glows go on sale Monday, May 23. The cost for adults is $60 and children are $35. For Bridge Club members, adult tickets are $51 and children’s tickets are $29. If Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation cancels an event due to adverse weather or conditions, a rain date will be provided immediately following the event date. The event lasts from 7 to 11 p.m.

