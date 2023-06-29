Fourth of July in the Triad: List of festivals, fireworks, and fun

Festivals, food, fun, and FIREWORKS! Several Fourth of July events are happening in the Triad!
Check out all these great events happening in our own backyard.
Downtown Greensboro
Tuesday, July 4 starting with the Freedom Run at 7:30 a.m. followed by the Freedom Fest at 1-6 p.m.
Celebrate America's birthday with the ever-popular Stars and Stripes Spectacular at the Greensboro Hoppers baseball game followed by a fireworks show!
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
High Point
Tuesday, July 4
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with a $10 parking pass
Enjoy the fireworks show over Oak Hollow Lake at 9:15 p.m.
Monday, July 3
5-8:30 p.m. - Games, park rides, live music and more
9 p.m. - Fireworks show
Missed an event? Email us at webteam@wfmy.com to get them added to the list.
