Fourth of July in the Triad: List of festivals, fireworks, and fun

Check out the list of things to do in the Triad on the Fourth of July.

Festivals, food, fun, and FIREWORKS! Several Fourth of July events are happening in the Triad!

Check out all these great events happening in our own backyard.

Downtown Greensboro

Tuesday, July 4 starting with the Freedom Run at 7:30 a.m. followed by the Freedom Fest at 1-6 p.m.

Celebrate America's birthday with the ever-popular Stars and Stripes Spectacular at the Greensboro Hoppers baseball game followed by a fireworks show!

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

High Point

Tuesday, July 4

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with a $10 parking pass

Enjoy the fireworks show over Oak Hollow Lake at 9:15 p.m.

Monday, July 3

5-8:30 p.m. - Games, park rides, live music and more

9 p.m. - Fireworks show

