Events

Fourth of July in the Triad: List of festivals, fireworks, and fun

Check out the list of things to do in the Triad on the Fourth of July.
Credit: BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.com
Fourth of July

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Festivals, food, fun, and FIREWORKS! Several Fourth of July events are happening in the Triad! 

Check out all these great events happening in our own backyard.

Fun Fourth Festival 

Downtown Greensboro

Tuesday, July 4 starting with the Freedom Run at 7:30 a.m. followed by the Freedom Fest at 1-6 p.m. 

Stars & Stripes Spectacular 

Celebrate America's birthday with the ever-popular Stars and Stripes Spectacular at the Greensboro Hoppers baseball game followed by a fireworks show! 

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. 

Uncle Sam Jam 

High Point

Tuesday, July 4 

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with a $10 parking pass 

Enjoy the fireworks show over Oak Hollow Lake at 9:15 p.m. 

Burlington's annual July 3rd in the Park Independence Day celebration

Monday, July 3 

5-8:30 p.m. - Games, park rides, live music and more 

9 p.m. - Fireworks show

Missed an event? Email us at webteam@wfmy.com to get them added to the list. 

   

