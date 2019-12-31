It's time to ring in the Roaring '20s!

Here are some New Year's Eve events happening around the Triad that have no cover charge. If you know of an event we should add to this list, email webteam@wfmy.com.

1) Brew Year's Eve at Mac's Speed Shop in Greensboro

Info: No cover. No dress code. This is your laid back NYE destination. There will be live music with The Ryan Greer Band starting at 7 p.m. Drink specials include half-price pints and $5 goblets. Come earlier to join the free Bowl Games Watch Party starting at noon.

2) NYE Party at Boxcar Bar + Arcade in Greensboro

Info: No cover charge! Drink specials include $5 champagne glasses and $15 champagne bottles. DJ Wawa will bring the jams.

3) New Year's Celebration at Print Works Bistro in Greensboro

Info: No cover charge. The restaurant will transform into a pop-up dance club starting at 10 p.m. Plus, a late-night menu will be available to order from until 1 a.m. You can also check out the other packages being offered by Proximity Hotel.

4) New Year's Eve Celebration at Wise Man Brewing in Winston-Salem

Info: Ring in 2020 at Wise Men Brewing. No cover charge! The fun starts at 8 p.m. with music and a free champagne toast at midnight.

5) New Year's Eve at Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Company in Winston-Salem

Info: Ring in the new year at this '80s and '90s throwback-style party. No cover charge! There will be music and a champagne toast at midnight.

