CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a handful of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that he is bringing his tour to Charlotte this summer.
Tickets for this highly-anticipated show will go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. According to a news release, there is an 8 ticket limit.
The country superstar is set to perform at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. This show will be his first time in Charlotte in 24 years.
Over 70,000 fans purchased tickets for the anticipated 2020 performance.
Three ways to purchase a ticket:
- www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
- The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
- The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
TICKET PRICES: $94.95 ALL INCLUSIVE
RELATED: 'I must do my part' | Citing COVID-19 concerns, Garth Brooks nixes Charlotte concert, four other upcoming cities on stadium tour
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.