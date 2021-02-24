It's Back! Gatlinburg Skylift Park to hold St. Patrick's Day events

The event runs from March 4 through March 31.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Yes! It's back! Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will be hosting St. Patrick's Day events this month.

Officials said there will be a 300-foot tunnel of vibrant lights across the SkyBridge and over 18,000 glistening green lights.

Wait, it gets better! The park will also have a 30-foot tall rainbow tree of lights with a pot of gold beneath it, shining shamrocks hanging from the bridge, rainbow-colored fire in the fire pit on Fridays and Saturdays and more.

The events run from March 4 through March 31.

On March 19, the SkyLift Park will be hosting a viewing party from the SkyBridge for the City of Gatlinburg’s Space Needle fireworks display for a special ticket price.

The show will begin at 10 p.m. with the viewing party offered at $39 a ticket. Tickets will be available for purchase here. Officials said capacity will be limited.

Beginning the weekend of March 20, guests will have a chance to receive a souvenir coin if they are displaying their shamrock spirit, while supplies last.

But if you are staying at home, the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will be running a “Get Lucky” contest on social media with weekly giveaways all month long.

Fans can follow @gatlinburgskylift on Instagram and “Gatlinburg SkyLift Park” on Facebook to learn more about the contests.