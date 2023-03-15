Roy Cooper to visit Northern Guilford High School

Cooper is expected to visit on Thursday, March 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper will be visiting Northern Guilford High School to support and say goodbye to the Guilford County Schools Teacher of the Year on Thursday, March 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Leah Carper is a Guilford County Schools teacher finishing her term 2022 Burroughs Welcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. Cooper is set to celebrate her work as an advocate for educators and students across North Carolina.

Guilford County Schools (GCS) report that Cooper is expected to tour several classrooms and observe a learning hub session.

According to GCS, the learning hub strategy was launched in 2021 to help learning recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Cooper is also slated to meet with Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley to discuss the district's legislative priorities.

The visit will round out with Cooper, Oakley, and Carper giving brief remarks.

