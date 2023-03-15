x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Roy Cooper to visit Northern Guilford High School

Cooper is expected to visit on Thursday, March 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Credit: AP Images
Gov. Roy Cooper

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper will be visiting Northern Guilford High School to support and say goodbye to the Guilford County Schools Teacher of the Year on Thursday, March 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Leah Carper is a Guilford County Schools teacher finishing her term 2022 Burroughs Welcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. Cooper is set to celebrate her work as an advocate for educators and students across North Carolina.

Guilford County Schools (GCS) report that Cooper is expected to tour several classrooms and observe a learning hub session.

According to GCS, the learning hub strategy was launched in 2021 to help learning recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Articles

Gov. Cooper is also slated to meet with Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley to discuss the district's legislative priorities.

The visit will round out with Cooper, Oakley, and Carper giving brief remarks.

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

 

SUBSCRIBE | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us:

Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY

Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT

Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a

Download the WFMY News 2 app:

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM

►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv

More Videos

In Other News

Fashion expert: Stars played it 'safe' at Oscars

Before You Leave, Check This Out