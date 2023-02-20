Greensboro History Museum celebrates local Black history

The event is free and lasts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Want something fun and educational to do this weekend? Greensboro History Museum is celebrating Black History Month with costumed interpreters to share African American stories from the Gate City.

At "Lifted Voices, Black History," The interpreters will portray several important history-makers: Ede, who tried to escape slavery to be with her child, Otis Hairston Jr., a photographer who captured celebrities and day-to-day life in Greensboro from the 1970s to the early 2000s, Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown, an educator who organized an elite prep school for Black students in Guilford County, and Harmon Unthank, a civic leader who made a self-sufficient community for newly freed slaves in Warnersville.

At 3 p.m., Juneteenth GSO is holding a community panel discussion to reflect on the cultural meanings of Black holidays that happen all year long, such as Juneteenth, Kwanzaa, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, etc., and what it means to observe and celebrate them.

Those with little ones can attend Little Lions, where they will enjoy hands-on activities discovering and celebrating Greensboro's Maco Beauty College.

Maco Beauty College was a Black-owned beauty school that taught over a thousand students.

Little Ones is hosted from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public.

