Lunar New Year Celebration at Greensboro History Museum

Fun for the whole family with crafts for the little ones, hands-on activities, and musical performances.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Need something to do this Saturday but don't want to break the bank?

The Greensboro History Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

For those with little ones, you can bring your pre-K through second grade kiddos to Little Lions Saturday. The kids can enjoy Lunar New Year themed crafts and stories starting at 12 p.m.

For the rest of the family, there will be songs, dance and musical performances from the Greensboro Chinese Association (GCA) starting at 2 p.m.

Visitors can take part in hands-on activities, learn more about Lunar New Year, the GCA and the UNCG Japanese Club as well.

Plus, the event is completely free!

The museum organized the celebration in partnership with the City of Greensboro AAPI Employee Resource Group.

The museum is on 130 Summit Ave. And don't worry, there's free parking available at the Church Street Deck. The museum entrance is around a five minute walk past the library, taking a left on Lindsay Street.

