GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the third time, the U.S. Figure Skating Championships are gliding through Greensboro.

The week-long competition is being held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

U.S. champions will be crowned in ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dance at the senior and junior levels of the U.S. Figure Skating competitive structure.

The competitors will bring friends and family to Greensboro for the week-long event.

Some of the best in the sport will be in the Gate City. Some athletes are as young as 14-years-old.

The events, in addition to the competition, consists of Fan-Fest. The practice rink opens Monday. The competition starts Tuesday.

U.S. Figure Skating officials say about 200 athletes will be competing. Thousands of fans from around the country will flood to Greensboro.

Officials with the organization say they've had great success in the Greensboro market.

The U.S. Championships serve as the final qualifying event to make the U.S. World Figure Skating Team every year and the U.S. Olympic Team every four years.

Tickets for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

Here are a list of events:

Tuesday, January 21

Junior Pairs Short Program

Junior Men Short Program

Junior Rhythm Dance

Wednesday, January 22

Junior Ladies Short Program

Junior Men Free Skate

Junior Pairs Free Skate

Junior Free Dance

Thursday, January 23

Junior Ladies Free Skate

Championship Pairs Short Program

Championship Ladies Short Program

Friday, January 24

Championship Rhythm Ice Dance (and Opening Ceremonies)

Championship (Senior) Rhythm Ice Dance (and Opening Ceremonies)

Championship (Senior) Ladies Free Skate

Saturday, January 25

Championship Men Short Program

Championship Pairs Free Skate

Championship Free Dance (will include the Hall of Fame on-ice ceremony)

Sunday, January 26

Championship Men Free Skate

Skating Spectacular

