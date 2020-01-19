GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the third time, the U.S. Figure Skating Championships are gliding through Greensboro.
The week-long competition is being held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
U.S. champions will be crowned in ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dance at the senior and junior levels of the U.S. Figure Skating competitive structure.
The competitors will bring friends and family to Greensboro for the week-long event.
Some of the best in the sport will be in the Gate City. Some athletes are as young as 14-years-old.
The events, in addition to the competition, consists of Fan-Fest. The practice rink opens Monday. The competition starts Tuesday.
U.S. Figure Skating officials say about 200 athletes will be competing. Thousands of fans from around the country will flood to Greensboro.
Officials with the organization say they've had great success in the Greensboro market.
The U.S. Championships serve as the final qualifying event to make the U.S. World Figure Skating Team every year and the U.S. Olympic Team every four years.
Tickets for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.
Here are a list of events:
Tuesday, January 21
Junior Pairs Short Program
Junior Men Short Program
Junior Rhythm Dance
Wednesday, January 22
Junior Ladies Short Program
Junior Men Free Skate
Junior Pairs Free Skate
Junior Free Dance
Thursday, January 23
Junior Ladies Free Skate
Championship Pairs Short Program
Championship Ladies Short Program
Friday, January 24
Championship Rhythm Ice Dance (and Opening Ceremonies)
Championship (Senior) Rhythm Ice Dance (and Opening Ceremonies)
Championship (Senior) Ladies Free Skate
Saturday, January 25
Championship Men Short Program
Championship Pairs Free Skate
Championship Free Dance (will include the Hall of Fame on-ice ceremony)
Sunday, January 26
Championship Men Free Skate
Skating Spectacular
