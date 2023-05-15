Greensboro hosting Violence Prevention Program this summer

June 2 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City officials announced a free community event to highlight violence prevention in the city happening June 2.

The event, called Peace on Purpose, will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2 in Barber Park, 1500 Barber Road, according to city officials.

City officials say this initiative will make "violence prevention a priority in the Gate City."

Peace on Purpose is part of the Office of Community Safety’s (OCS) Violence Prevention Program. Additionally, June 2 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day and will be recognized at the event.

Greensboro city leaders will be available to talk about violence prevention with attendees and residents, said Greensboro officials.

According to city officials, the event will include free food, games, music, entertainment, community art projects and more. Community organizations will also be there to provide information about mentoring programs, mental health services, and after-school and summer school programs, Greensboro city officials report.

