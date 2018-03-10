GREENSBORO, N.C. -- WFMY News 2 is the proud sponsor of the "Light the Night" walk.
The walk is this Saturday, October 6, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Country Park in Greensboro.
Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.
Money raised by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will help support the research of blood cancer treatments.
It's also a walk to celebrate, honor, and remember people impacted by cancer.
Click here if you'd like to make a donation. Together, we can shine light on the darkness of cancer.
