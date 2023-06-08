x
Events

LIST: Juneteenth events around the Triad

Here's a list of events happening around the Triad in celebration of Juneteenth. We will continue adding more to the list as we find out more events.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video attached is a Juneteenth explainer from 2022. 

Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It's also often observed for celebrating African-American culture. 

Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African-American holiday. It officially became a federal holiday on June 17 and is now observed on June 19. 

Here's a list of Juneteenth events happening in the Triad: 

Graham

Juneteenth Celebration in Graham 

Sunday, June 18 from 1:00-4:00 pm
For all ages

Free 

Bil Cooke Park

Greensboro

Juneteenth GSO 2023 

Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. 

712 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405

Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration 

Sunday, June 18 at 2:30-5:30 p.m. 

Barber Park 

The Juneteenth Pageant and Gospel Celebration 

Tickets: $10

Sunday, June 18 3-6 p.m. 

Van Dyke Performance Space 

Juneteenth SOULebration 

Monday, June 19 at 11 a.m. 

Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Lexington

Juneteenth Concert Celebration 

Saturday, June 17, 2-9 p.m.

Breeden Insurance Amphitheater 

Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration 2023

Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Juneteenth Jubilee Day Cookout

Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. 

A&M Memorial Park

Winston-Salem

Juneteenth Performance with Diane Faison and "The Spirit of Harriet Tubman" 

Saturday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m. 

Bookmarks Bookstore 

Know of any Juneteenth events in the area? Let us know at webteam@wfmy.com

