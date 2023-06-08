LIST: Juneteenth events around the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video attached is a Juneteenth explainer from 2022.
Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It's also often observed for celebrating African-American culture.
Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African-American holiday. It officially became a federal holiday on June 17 and is now observed on June 19.
Here's a list of Juneteenth events happening in the Triad:
Graham
Sunday, June 18 from 1:00-4:00 pm
For all ages
Free
Bil Cooke Park
Greensboro
Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.
712 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405
Sunday, June 18 at 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Barber Park
Tickets: $10
Sunday, June 18 3-6 p.m.
Van Dyke Performance Space
Monday, June 19 at 11 a.m.
Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
Lexington
Saturday, June 17, 2-9 p.m.
Breeden Insurance Amphitheater
Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m.
A&M Memorial Park
Winston-Salem
Saturday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Bookmarks Bookstore
Know of any Juneteenth events in the area? Let us know at webteam@wfmy.com.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.