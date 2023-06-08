LIST: Juneteenth events around the Triad

Here's a list of events happening around the Triad in celebration of Juneteenth. We will continue adding more to the list as we find out more events.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video attached is a Juneteenth explainer from 2022.

Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It's also often observed for celebrating African-American culture.

Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African-American holiday. It officially became a federal holiday on June 17 and is now observed on June 19.

Here's a list of Juneteenth events happening in the Triad:

Graham

Sunday, June 18 from 1:00-4:00 pm

For all ages

Free

Bil Cooke Park

Greensboro

Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

712 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405

Sunday, June 18 at 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Barber Park

Tickets: $10

Sunday, June 18 3-6 p.m.

Van Dyke Performance Space

Monday, June 19 at 11 a.m.

Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Lexington

Saturday, June 17, 2-9 p.m.

Breeden Insurance Amphitheater

Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m.

A&M Memorial Park

Winston-Salem

Saturday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Bookmarks Bookstore

Know of any Juneteenth events in the area? Let us know at webteam@wfmy.com.

