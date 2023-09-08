Kamala Harris is coming to NC A&T for Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour

She will be joined by NC A&T alum, Micheal Regan, the 16th Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations at North Carolina A&T, Todd Simmons, announced on Twitter that Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting NC A&T on Sept. 15.

Harris will be visiting the university on her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour”, which will include about a dozen other schools, according to the White House.

Simmons said she will be joined by NC A&T alum, Micheal Regan, who serving as the 16th Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The White House said the vice president will focus on issues such as reproductive rights, gun safety, climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ issues and book bans.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” said Vice President Harris in a White House press release. "It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality."

According to the White House, the roster of schools will include historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs, and state schools.

Harris will visit these locations on her tour:

Hampton University in Hampton, VA on 9/14

North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, NC on 9/15

Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA on 9/26

University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, WI

College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV

Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ

The White House said additional campus visits will be announced.

