Memorial Day is Monday, May 28, and there are many events across the Triad that will honor, remember, and thank the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. If you would like us to add an event to this list, please email webteam@wfmy.com.

Sunday, May 20: Jamestown Memorial Parade

Begins at 2:30 p.m. at Jamestown Town Hall - 301 E. Main Street

Monday, May 28: Memorial Day Ceremony in Jamestown

11 a.m. at Wrenn-Miller Park across from Town Hall in Jamestown at the Veterans Wall.

The ceremony will begin with a flag raising, wreath laying, Honor Guard salute and guest speaker.

Monday, May 28: Memorial Day Parade and Celebration in Thomasville

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Begins with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall on I-85 and a parade downtown. After the parade, there will be free hot dogs while they last, plus paratroopers and more fun.

