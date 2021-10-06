NC State Fair: Masks, vaccinations encouraged, but not required

The North Carolina State Fair is encouraging all guests to get vaccinated and wear a mask but they won't be required for entrance.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will not require masks or COVID-19 vaccinations, but they are strongly encouraging all guests to take extra precautions this year.

Fair organizers said they have installed handwashing stations throughout the fairgrounds and put more space between vendors, rides and picnic tables to help with social distancing. Fair officials said in a news release Wednesday that this year's fair "will look different from any other time you've visited."

The North Carolina State Fair opens Thursday, Oct. 14. When the fair opens, it will have been 718 days since it last operated, thanks to the pandemic.

"None of us are the people we were before, and no event will be the same as pre-pandemic times," the fair's website says. "Many events and businesses have had to reimagine their entire model from the group up. That's what we've been doing."

For anyone hoping to visit the fair and avoid crowds, the fair says the first Friday after opening, which is Oct. 15 this year, is traditionally the day with the smallest attendance. Guests are also recommended to attend during the week or before lunch if possible.

