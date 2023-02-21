Pajama party at Greensboro Science Center!

The annual Pajama Jam at the Greensboro Science Center will be on Saturday, March 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mark your calendars for this family-friendly and fun event coming up!

The annual Pajama Jam at the Greensboro Science Center will be on Saturday, March 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for families with kids ages 12 and younger.

Be sure to come in your family-friendly pajamas to explore the aquarium, the outdoor zoo, Talks with Tai, Indiana Bones, and face painting.

"This year, we're expanding the footprint to include activities indoors, as well as outdoors, and bringing back some favorites, like face painting," said Jessica Gouge GSC's Education Events Manager. "Everyone in the family should be able to find something fun and exciting to enjoy!"

Each person will get a pre-packaged sandwich, chips, and water from Chick-fil-A from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Proceeds from Pajama Jam support GSC's conservation fund that helps preserve species and habitats via on-site programs, community awareness, field studies and fundraising for both local and global conservation efforts.

Tickets are on sale now, and space will fill up quickly, so early registration is recommended by GSC.

For GSC members, tickets are $15 per person. For non-GSC members, tickets are $18 per person. Admission is free for little ones ages two and under.

