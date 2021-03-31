Patti LaBelle concert at Tanger Center rescheduled for Sept. 19

Due to COVID-19-related restrictions on indoor gatherings, the May 22 Patti LaBelle concert has been pushed back again.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Patti LaBelle will perform in Greensboro at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

The concert, which had been rescheduled to May 22, was pushed back to a later date due to coronavirus-related restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Tanger Center said previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date. Tickets are on sale now at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

LaBelle, a Grammy Award-winning singer, has spent over 50 years in the music industry.