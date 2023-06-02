LIST: Pride Month events in the Triad

Here's a list of events to attend in June in celebration of Pride Month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month is recognized in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.

The Stonewall Riots, also known as the Stonewall Uprising, began in the early hours on June 28, 1969, when the Stonewall Inn, a gay club, was raided by New York City police. The raid sparked a riot in a bar full of neighborhood residents as police roughly hauled employees and customers, out of the bar, leading to six days of protest and violent clashes with the law enforcement outside of the bar.

The Stonewall Riots served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.

Here are a few events happening in the area in celebration of Pride Month:

Greensboro Pride is the annual headlining event for Alternative Resources of the Triad (A.R.T.), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is 100% volunteer operated.

The 2023 festival is scheduled for Sunday, October 1 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. along South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.

Friday, June 16

5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Bull City Ciderworks, 504 State Street

Celebrate Pride Month with a free event sponsored by the Greensboro Public Library! Make Pride crafts and enjoy pizza and drinks!

Saturday, June 17

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2301 West Vandalia Road

This group joins LGBTQ+ educators to network and collaborate.

Monday, June 26

6-8 p.m.

Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center, 121 North Greene Street

High Point

Pride Festival 2023

Walk the High Point Pride Parade 2023 and have a celebratory moment while you host the pride flags and adore your slogan tees that send a loud and clear message.

Saturday, June 10

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

216 East 9th Street

Bite with Pride Chipotle Fundraiser

Monday, June 12

5-9 p.m.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 128 Hanes Mall Cir Ste 100

Saturday, June 17

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. shows

Tickets will be available online for $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

LGBT Book Club

Sunday, June 18

4-5 p.m.

Bookmarks, 634 W 4th Street #110

Know of any Pride events that should be added to the list? Email us at webteam@wfmy.com.

