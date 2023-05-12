NASCAR All-Star Week 2023: Richard Petty named grand marshal in Hauler Parade

Richard Petty will lead NASCAR trucks through Wilkes County so fans can see the haulers carrying their favorite driver's cars.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway and a Triad legend will help kick off the fun!

Richard Petty will serve as a grand marshal in the Hauler Parade.

The King of NASCAR will lead trucks through Wilkes County so fans can see the haulers carrying their favorite driver's cars.

That's just one of the many pre-race festivities leading up to NASCAR's return.

Earlier this week, racing fans got a sneak peek of the reservations made on the track. Fans were able to walk the track, meet and greet drivers, and even take pictures in victory lane. After dark, the speedway put together a light show highlighting a brand-new track lighting system.

Even with all the upgrades, Speedway Motorsports President Marcus Smith said preserving the track's history -- was a top priority.

"This speedway is going to be the best it's ever been. We've got a real eye towards preserving the history, keeping it special but also making sure the infrastructure works for us,” Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports President & CEO shared.

Since All-Star races are usually held in larger cities, state and speedway officials say attendees need to plan ahead to have a successful race weekend, so they recently released a traffic plan.

