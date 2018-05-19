So well-behaved!

The tot-size bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4, were picture-perfect at Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry's wedding on Saturday.

They've had practice: Charlotte and George also served as bridesmaid and pageboy at their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews a year ago. British royal weddings rarely feature adults in these roles.

The young royals were with their mom in the car until the big moment: Duchess Kate accompanied two of her children to the wedding, held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

While Charlotte, wearing a crown of white roses, grasped mom's hand up the steps to the chapel, a smartly dressed George dutifully held the hand of fellow pageboy Jasper Dyer, 6 (Harry's godson). Best man Prince William was already with Harry in the church.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with Prince Harry's niece and bridesmaid Princess Charlotte for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty Images

Kate chose a pale yellow Alexander McQueen day dress and a matching fascinator for her brother-in-law's nuptials.

On the way out of the chapel, George and Charlotte held their parents' hands, watching the bride and groom climb into their waiting carriage. As a choir sang, George stood behind his father, occasionally rubbing his eyes in the sun and offering a shy wave. Charlotte sent off Harry and Meghan with an enthusiastic wave as the two took off to greet the waiting crowd.

And where was George and Charlotte's almost one-month-old baby brother, Prince Louis?

The palace previously said the royal infant, William and Kate's third child born April 23, wouldn't be attending because he's "too young."

