Prince Harry and his bride, the former Meghan Markle, dressed in a Givenchy wedding gown and with one of Queen Mary's tiaras pinning her lengthy veil to her hair, have said their vows at their gospel music-inflected royal wedding and are now in a horse-drawn open carriage riding down The Long Walk with the world watching and tens of thousands on hand outside Windsor Castle to help them celebrate.

After months of hype and hope, plus the family turmoil of the last few weeks, the wedding went off without a hitch Saturday at ancient Windsor Castle amidst moving scenes of grace and unfettered joy and with the magical pageantry that only the British royals can conjure.

Hundreds of their friends and relatives watched them say "I will" inside St. George's Chapel, and huge crowds outside the castle walls watched the ceremony on giant screens or lined their carriage route to wave and cheer.

And the kiss? It was brief but meaningful, as they stood at the top of the steps of the west doors of the chapel and acknowledged the crowds before boarding their fairy-tale carriage.

Their hour-long, unprecedented wedding ceremony featured royal and Anglican tradition infused with American gospel music and an American Episcopalian preacher who delivered a rousing address that quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr about love and fire. It was the sort of sermon rarely heard in Anglican services, let alone royal ones.

It was a signal of sorts: This wasn't a typical royal wedding, and they won't be a typical royal couple. A prince of the United Kingdom has wed a woman who would have been considered unsuitable just 10 years ago: American, an actress, divorced, biracial and older than the royal groom.

Now she joins a 1,000-year-old monarchy steeped in history, tradition and rigid custom, struggling to maintain its relevance by adapting to a more flexible definition of how to be a modern royal. She could be one of the new royal stars who can help them do that, as she adapts her American self to them.

The couple invited 2,640 people to watch them and their guests arrive at and depart from the chapel, including 1,200 people nominated by authorities in nine of the United Kingdom’s regions, as well as charity workers, local school children and employees of the queen.

The 600 guests who attend the ceremony now are mingling at a reception in St. George's Hall in the castle, hosted by Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, where they will nosh on "bowl food" and get a taste of the lemon elderflower wedding cake (by an American baker) that contains, among other ingredients, 200 Amalfi lemons.

In the evening, 200 guests will move to Frogmore House nearby on the castle estate to enjoy a sit-down dinner hosted by Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, Harry's father and the man who stepped in for Meghan's absent-and-ailing father to walk her part-way down the aisle to the altar.

The first train from central London to Windsor left at 5 a.m. local time. It was packed for the 45-minute ride.Several hundred tourists, some with small children in tow wiping the sleep out their eyes, were in an excited, expectant mood for Harry and Meghan's big day. About halfway to Windsor, a cry rang out from a voice in one of the carriages.“Are we excited!?” “Yes! Yes! Yes!” a group of women from Florida shouted back, before erupting into giddy laughter. James Turner, a 33-year-old from southern England who was seated near USA TODAY, asked: “Do Americans always get this worked up about weddings?”He said he too was on his way to Windsor, but if not for his girlfriend’s insistence he would not have made the effort to get up so early to avoid the crowds. More than 100,000 people are expected in Windsor on Saturday. By 6, tens of thousands were already on the streets cheering, waving flags and ready to party in Harry-and-Meghan royal memorabilia from earrings to scarves.Earlier Saturday, Carol Ann Duffy, Britain’s poet laureate, published an ode to commemorate the royal wedding. It read:“It should be private, the long walk on bereavement’s hard stones; and when people wave, their hands should not be mobile phones, nor their faces lenses; so your heart dressed in its uniform.

On. Then one blessed step and the long walk ended where love had always been aimed, her arrows of sweet flowers gifting the air among bells — yes, they all looked —and saying your name.”

Londoner Grace Gothard was wrapped in the flag of Ghana, where she originally hails from.Gothard was wandering around the Long Walk, the three-mile, tree-lined avenue that the royal couple will ride down in an open-top, horse-drawn carriage after they are married in Windsor Castle. Gothard, accompanied by her husband, Mike, had some advice for Markle: “I want you to be yourself after you are married, Meghan. Be a great woman. Be a great human being. And be happy.”Buckingham Palace announced the royal titles bestowed by Queen Elizabeth for Harry and Meghan — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel,” the palace said in a statement. “Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness, the Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex.”Spectators heading into Windsor town center hoping for a view of the festivities were diverted by specially appointed marshals down the winding streets, with many closed.Hawkers were selling memorabilia including royal wedding flags and scarves. Large groups of police officers were stationed on the banks of the Thames River and close to the castle.There was a carnival atmosphere opposite the castle, as the excited crowd waited for the day’s events to unfold.In nearby Eton, a sign announced a road leading to the bridge to Windsor would be closed for a street party: one of many being held to mark the big day. Some here didn't have the day off to watch the festivities. Boys from the exclusive Eton College — Prince Harry’s old school — headed for lessons as usual on Saturday.

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard and Jane Onyanga-Omara in Windsor, England

