SCarowinds starts this weekend, runs through Halloween

One of Charlotte's largest Halloween celebrations, SCarowinds, returns this weekend and runs through the end of October.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you ready for Halloween? What better way to celebrate the spookiest night of the year than at Carowinds for the annual SCarowinds event?

Starting at sundown on Friday, Sept. 17, Carowinds will transform into the most frightening place around. This year's SCarowinds includes haunted mazes and — for the most daring of us — "scare zones."

"Whether you've visited each year of fear, or if this is your first time, you'll sleep with the lights on after experiencing this new generation of SCarowinds," the park's website says. "Every corner is cursed afresh with haunted mazes, scare zones and live (or maybe not live) entertainment."

There is no minimum age for SCarowinds, but the park recommends all guests be at least 13 due to the nature of the event.

Carowinds recently announced a new policy for this year's event banning all bags during SCarowinds. This includes purses, backpacks and diaper bags. Guests who require special health accommodations may bring a small bag with necessary medical items. All bags will be searched prior to park entry.

Masks will also be required for everyone 5 and older while indoors. Costume masks, face paint and costume attire is not permitted inside SCarowinds.

SCarowinds runs select nights through Halloween. Tickets start at $39.99 when purchased online. Click here for the full schedule, ticket information and more.

