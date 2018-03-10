GREENSBORO, N.C. – You have a chance to help fight breast cancer while inspiring, empowering those in their own journey while also celebrating survivors.

This Saturday marks the 26th Women’s Only 5K Walk and Run in Greensboro. It is truly and emotional and inspiring event which rallies around women.

START TIMES AND EVENTS

Packet Pick-up Oct. 5 - 9:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m. Oct. 6 - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

On-site registration Oct. 5 - 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Oct. 6 - 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Girls' Only Race 8:15 a.m.

Survivors' Group Photo (Stage) 9 a.m.

Women's Only 5K Walk & Run 9:30 a.m.

Awards Ceremony 10:30 a.m.

Check It Out: Stories of Hope Fighting Breast Cancer

Money raised from the event helps women in the Triad with early detection and as they battle breast cancer providing them with the necessary resources.

RELATED | Burlington Officers to Sport Pink Badges For October to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

►Why You SHOULD Touch Your ‘LEMONS’

This is a memorable event for everyone involved and is truly a special time to celebrate all women. Registration is still open for the event.

Related: From Supporter To Survivor: One Woman's Journey With Breast Cancer

Make sure you wear your pink as you hit the pavement!

The Women's Only Walk and Run happens on Saturday, October 6 at Women's Hospital.

The WFMY News 2 team will also be there supporting women battling breast cancer. Make sure if you see us to say, “hi!”

Register for the Women's Only 5K Walk and Run

© 2018 WFMY