Greensboro, come on down! The Price is Right Live is coming to Tanger Center

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9. The show is coming to Greensboro on April 6, 2023.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro, come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live.

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will play host to the interactive show on April 6, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.

The Price is Right Live gives audience members the chance to play classic games made by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right.

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations, and a brand-new car by playing games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase.

The Price is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to audience members all across the country.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!

DATE/TIME: April 6, 2023 at 8 p.m.

VENUE: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m.