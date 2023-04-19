Triad Stage hosting warehouse sale in Greensboro

Most items are free, but some are priced.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who loves theatre and free stuff?

Triad Stage is hosting a warehouse sale/giveaway on April 21, 22, and 23 in Greensboro.

Friday's sale is from 4 to 6 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday's sales are from 2 to 4 p.m.

The sale will be at The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship at 1451 S Elm-Eugene St., Warehouse 16.

Most items at the sale are free, like costumes, props, backdrops and set pieces. But there are some priced items including tools, saws and metal shaving, according to Triad Stage.

Both cash and credit are accepted, so there is no need to run to your local ATM. Additionally, you may want to bring the mini-van, because you must haul what you buy, according to Triad Stage.

Triad Stage also warned customers that most of the soft goods and furniture will need thorough cleaning and/or refreshing before use.

Triad Stage is also requiring masks due to the nature of the space.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.