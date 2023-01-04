Tulip-picking season is back at Dewberry Farm

Tickets are available until April 4.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Spring has sprung! What better way to ring it in than picking fresh flowers?

Dewberry Farm is hosting its sixth annual "U-pick" tulip festival, with tickets already available for sale until April 4, with the potential for more dates to be added, according to the farm's website.

Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children over two years old.

You can pluck flowers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in a two-hour slot but can stay on the farm after your time has ended, according to the website.

The farm is open rain or shine, so be sure to bring your umbrella if it starts to rain. Dewberry Farm will issue a refund if they have to close from extreme weather or unforeseen reasons, according to the website.

The tulips go for $1.25 each. A tulip and a bulb is $1.75, $9 for a dozen, according to the website.

According to their website, Dewberry Farm has baskets for you to use and buckets you can buy for $2.25 each. They will provide some clippers and diggers, but it may be in your best interest to bring your gardening tools from home.

Your ticket will get you more than just access to the tulip fields. You'll be able to visit the farm, animals on the property, a venue, picnic areas, walking trails, a hedge maze, and the ability to use their spring photo props, according to the website.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to the Dewberry Farm website.

